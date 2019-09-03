Uhuru orders cabinet to obey and follow Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Cabinet Secretaries have been ordered to toe the line and get behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Standard on Tuesday, September 3, reported that Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Joseph Kinyua, has listed support for BBI as a key performance area in Cabinet.

That means that the ministries will be graded based on how much they implement the recommendations that will be proposed by the team constituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“In the circular dated July 19, 2019, ‘support (for) the building bridges initiative by implementing interventions aimed at promoting national unity and nationhood’ is listed among eight commitments in the 2018 president’s annual report against which ministries’ performance will be assessed this year,” published the local newspaper.

Inclusion of BBI in performance contracts signals its formal recognition as a government priority programme.

Other key areas that President Kenyatta’s administration is focusing on are the Big 4 Agenda, fight against corruption, protection of the environment by securing riparian lands and enhancing collaboration between the two levels of government to entrench devolution.

Kinyua, in a circular numbered OP/CAB 13/1/1A, directed ministries to submit the 16th Cycle of Performance Contracting Guidelines for 2019/2020 financial year.

“The performance contracting cycle requires that performance contracting guidelines be reviewed annually in order to incorporate and align government priorities to planning, budgeting and performance management,” the document reads in part.

“The purpose of the review is to enhance clarity of performance indicators, accelerate the realisation of government priorities including the Big Four initiatives and combat corruption,” Kinyua instructed in the circular also copied to all Principal Secretaries, Comptroller of State House, Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy President, Principal Administrative Secretary of Cabinet Affairs Office, Chief Executive Officer Public Service Commission (PSC).

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale confirmed the order explaining that the president is keen on implementing Article 10 of the Constitution on national values.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga also expressed her support for the circular.

“BBI is for the good of all Kenyans. If Cabinet has been ordered to take cognizance of all the BBI nine-point agenda, then there is no problem. It is not political, these are things that affect Kenyans,” Wanga weighed in.