Uhuru Ordered Arrest Of His Nephew Jomo Over 100M Bribe To Facilitate Tenders

Jomo Gecaga is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew and official PA. He used Uhuru’s name to obtain Kshs. 100 million from a businessman to facilitate state house tender awards. When Uhuru got wind he ordered the arrest of his nephew. The dude spent 3days and 2 nights in state house cells until the amount was refunded in full. That’s the new Uhuru for you.

It is really getting nasty for those who are corrupt and that is why we see the high priest of corruption and grabbing is getting paranoia