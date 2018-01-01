”Dear Citizen Uhuru, It is Not Yet Over, You Must Vacate Office”- Raila Warns Uhuru

NASA supreme leader and people’s president Raila Odinga and his NASA co-principals have indicated political duel against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s over rigged 2017 presidential election will re-start this week.

This means we are not yet done with politics characterized by mass action, police brutality and stagnated economy just like it was in 2017.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, Raila promised NASA will unveil a programme for civil disobedience, peaceful protests and noncooperation against Uhuru “illegitimate government”.

According to the ODM leader, the People’s Assemblies are also expected to be up and running in this first week.

“NASA’s position remains that until electoral justice is achieved, we will not recognise the Jubilee regime and the so-called election of Uhuru Kenyatta as President,” Raila said in a hard-hitting message.

He added, however, that the looming political duel could only be averted if Jubilee accepts to come to the negotiating table on five key issues. These are fixing the country’s electoral system, reforming the executive, protecting the Judiciary, reforming the security sector and strengthening devolution.