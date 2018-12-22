FINALLY Uhuru makes balanced Appointments, see list of PSC Commissioners, Raila’s hand in it?

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed new commissioners to serve at the Public Service Commission as the term of those in office ends on December 31.

In a bid to avoid a crisis in recruitment of staff into public service positions after PSC’s commissioners’, former Director of Central Bank of Kenya, Charity Kisotu was given a chance to work as vice chair to the commission.

Ms Kisotu and her team will join Stephen Kerogo who was recently appointed PSC chairman are to recruit, exercise disciplinary control on those employed in public offices and ensure that the officers provide efficient and effective services to the public.

They are also to evaluate and report to the president and parliament on the extent to which the values referred to in Articles 10 and 232 of the constitution are complied with in the public service.

Other PSC members appointed to take over office with effect from January 10, 2019 are;



1. Dr Joyce Nyambuti,

2. Dr Mary Mwiandi,

3. Dr Reuben Chirchir,

4. Amb Patrick Wamoto,

5. Andrew Muriuki and

6. Joan Otieno.

The members are to earn a salary of Sh650, 000 per month.

The current Vice-Chair Amb Peter Ole Nkuraiyia and seven other commissioners’ terms are to come to an end in December.

A panel appointed by the president to select suitable candidates to replace the current commissioners ensured that politicians who lost in the last election or people who have held office at any time within the preceding five years and those serving in the State office were not eligible for the positions.

When being vetted by the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, the new appointees said they will ensure there is ethnic balance in the country’s workforce.