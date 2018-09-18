Uhuru’s Lawyers Ahmednassir Offers To Buy Prism Towers At 1.2Billion in A Flash, Donald Kipkorir to Conveyance

President Uhuru’s lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has offered to buy the newly built Prism towers at 1.2Billion. Senior counsel Ahmednassir asked his friend Lawyer Donald Kipkorir to get in touch with the developer and also prepare conveyancing papers. Pesa Otas !!

Prism Towers…28 floor at Kshs 1.2 Billion?..Give us a break…. Ati a floor is Kshs 42.8 million only? The same value of a 4 bedroom house in South C?…Not possible https://t.co/PxPxxzzsYn — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 17, 2018

Integrity Centre with 3 Floors was built at no cost to the owners (I mean for Kshs. 0) .. Prism Tower, 28 Floors is modern & built for only Kshs. 1.2B & for sale. EACC thro’ National Treasury decides to buy Integrity Centre, a 40 year old building for Kshs. 1.5B .. And we wonder! pic.twitter.com/k4vgcGAuT2 — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 17, 2018

Not my words but of the owners, Kings Developers …. Ask its Director Yusuf Hassanali … Maybe they used new cheap technology — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 18, 2018

Don…please give him my number…ready to buy the entire 28 floors for Kshs 1.2b…urgently…and you can act for both parties… — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 18, 2018