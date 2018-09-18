Kenya Today

Uhuru’s Lawyers Ahmednassir Offers To Buy Prism Towers At 1.2Billion in A Flash, Donald Kipkorir to Conveyance

President Uhuru’s lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has offered to buy the newly built Prism towers at 1.2Billion. Senior counsel Ahmednassir asked his friend Lawyer Donald Kipkorir to get in touch with the developer and also prepare conveyancing papers. Pesa Otas !!

