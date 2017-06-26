Uhuru Jubilee Free Secondary Education ONLY for DAY Schools, Read More Jokes Here

Jubilee pledges 1.3 million jobs annually if re-elected yet they did not deliver their 1million target in four years of their first term we instead lost jobs with companies closing out and multinationals relocating to other countries.
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
Comments
Khalwaleist says
If Sh.1.2bn can flow away with the the Lake Victoria waters,then free Secondary “boarding” fees will be possible under the NASA government
Anonymous says
jubilee president are playing with Kenyans life. many youths are now jobless under their government, what will they do then… fool empty promises. jubilee must be shown the gate
Ernesto says
You just cant compare JUBILEE with NASA.NASA is just ahoax.learn cover every detail when talking matters JUBILEE ADMISTRATION just the way you detail matters NASA propaganda
karanja says
jp corruption is more n more evident. they would rather eat nyama while education is left to go to the dogs. no priorities whatsoever.
Anonymous says
jubilee is a bunch of lakardisical fellows who do not even understand why Kenyans elected them….they are like headless chicken! nyef nyef .
.
Anonymous says
Uhuruto to me they look like pple who after the 2013 election stayed away from this country for the 4 years and they have realised they need again to ask for Kenyans to vote for them, totally out of touch with the reality.Dp could afford to talk about Kulalu_Galana project not forgetting that Kenyan have missed their favorite dish ugali.Where did the harvest from this project go to? Is it not the same unga they nicknamed “Mexico”
Mjadili says
Ano. Jubilee was NOT Elected; it was RIGGED into power.
Kinuthia says
this are nonsense to Kenya, we need a President not this corrupt guy who talk empty promises….I think Rao can do it better ….