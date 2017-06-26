Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Uhuru Jubilee Free Secondary Education ONLY for DAY Schools, Read More Jokes Here

Uhuru Jubilee Free Secondary Education ONLY for DAY Schools, Read More Jokes Here

8 Comments

Jubilee pledges 1.3 million jobs annually if re-elected yet they did not deliver their 1million target in four years of their first term we instead lost jobs with companies closing out and multinationals relocating to other countries.

On free secondary education,

Comments

  2. jubilee president are playing with Kenyans life. many youths are now jobless under their government, what will they do then… fool empty promises. jubilee must be shown the gate

    Reply Report comment

  3. You just cant compare JUBILEE with NASA.NASA is just ahoax.learn cover every detail when talking matters JUBILEE ADMISTRATION just the way you detail matters NASA propaganda

    Reply Report comment

  5. Uhuruto to me they look like pple who after the 2013 election stayed away from this country for the 4 years and they have realised they need again to ask for Kenyans to vote for them, totally out of touch with the reality.Dp could afford to talk about Kulalu_Galana project not forgetting that Kenyan have missed their favorite dish ugali.Where did the harvest from this project go to? Is it not the same unga they nicknamed “Mexico”

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer