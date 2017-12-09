Uhuru Jubilee Strongman Chris Kirubi Abandoned At Hospital In USA After Multiple Surgeries

By Anwar Sadat

Chris Kirubi aka DJ CK has undergone two major opera tions at a Massachusetts hospital in Boston USA. Sources indicate he has been bed ridden for over one and half months. The operations were quite delicate & life threatening.

Kirubi missed Uhuru’s inauguration having been a major financier of his election.

His own company Capital FM is facing hard task as workers are on go slow over unpaid salaries for 3 months.

It’s also believed his family has abandoned him and no single member of his family has travelled with nor visited him in US.

VP Kalonzo Musyoka is in Germany standing with his wife mama Pauline and several dignitaries have paid her a vist.

DJ CK has no known wife but his two daughters are known with one having been appointed to a state job by uhuru, another is a banker in Singapore.

We wish him quick recovery.