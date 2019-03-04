Uhuru is using Handshake to become a prime minister, we wont allow it- Hon. Sudi

Kapseret member of parliament has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta for using handhsake to clinch a more powerful position thereby distracting DP Ruto while his Kimilili Counterpart MP Didmus Barasa said Uhuru was behaving like a hyena who has turned to feast on his own children.



“When a hyena wants to feast on it’s own child, it claims the child is smelling like a goat and we can see the hyena has started with CS Echesa and others will follow,” Barasa said.

“I want to tell Raila. We accepted the handshake, but now we know what it meant. Uhuru should tell us what they are scheming with Raila. If he doesn’t want to go home in 2022, let him tell us,” Sudi said.

He said that Rift Valley residents are tired of political schemes behind the handshake. “We are tired and you will get what you are looking for soon. Ruto has his own people and they are not foolish. Ruto has been patient enough,” Sudi said in Kipkenyo, Eldoret.

He said Uhuru and Raila were using the graft war to harass innocent Kenyans, especially those allied to Ruto.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago warned Uhuru not to forget where he came.

He said, “Raila’s mission is clear and the result are obvious. My advice to Uhuru and Ruto is that they should not forget where God picked them from and the purpose they are supposed to serve.”

Ruto allies, Sudi said, were ready for battle with the sons of the rich and powerful who want to dominate politics and the economy.

Barasa further told Uhuru to dissolve his government and call for fresh elections if he admits that corruption has increased under his leadership.

“If Uhuru agrees with Raila and the liars that billions of shillings have been stolen in the government, then he should dissolve government so that we elect other leaders,” the Kimilili legislator said.

Barasa said Bungoma people did not back Uhuru in the last elections because they liked him.

“We voted for him because of DP William Ruto, but we are now tired because people who were out there are now the ones causing confusion in government.”

The MP said the war on graft was being used to target Ruto allies, but the DP’s supporters are ready to be arrested and prosecuted.