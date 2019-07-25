Uhuru is incompetent, Should vacate office for me and Moses Kuria- Hon Sudi

The rift in Jubilee took a new turn on Thursday after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign.

The Kapseret legislator accused President Kenyatta’s administration of being the most incompetent since independence.

Mr Sudi said that president Kenyatta’s administration was the worst in history and was running down the country’s economy.

“Ukiona Rais haiwezi kutana na viongozi na Governors na senators wanaandamana kwa barabara iko shida (when you a president who cannot meet with governors and senators forcing them to take to the streets just know we have a problem,” said Mr Sudi.

Addressing the press at his Kapseret home in Uasin Gishu County, Mr Sudi dared the President to give him only three months and he with run the country better than he is doing.

“Just give me three months, I can even pick Moses Kuria (Gatundu South MP) as my deputy and you will see how I will transform this country. There is nothing like fight against corruption. This is all a charade to hoodwink Kenyans,” said the outspoken legislator.

“Kama kuna Rais alikuwa mzuri ni Kibaki. Hii serikali ya Uhuru ni bure kabisa,” said Mr Sudi.

He defended Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge who are facing corruption charges over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal saying that the duo was just being used as sacrificial lambs as cover to the real culprits.

“Shida yenye Tuko nayo shida hii ni uongozi(The problem we’ve in this country is poor leadership. The so called Big Agenda Four Agenda is dead,” said Mr Sudi, a close ally to Deputy President William Ruto.

He called on the DP to accept the fact that Jubilee is dead.

“William Ruto, let me tell you that your friendship with president Kenyatta is fake. Why sacrifice innocent people in the name of fighting corruption?” said Mr Sudi.

He wondered why the Kimwarer-Arror dams scandal was being revisited now yet the issue commenced in 2014.

“Why say that Henry Rotich is a thief now yet he has been at the helm of the Treasury for seven years. This shows there is a problem somewhere Mr president,” said Mr Sudi.

“Hii inaudhi sana. Niliuliza Rais kama kuna mahali wanekosana na William wasuluishe mambo yao lakini mambo yanaelekea kuwa mbaya,” said Mr Sudi.

“I want to tell you that dynasties have no mercy. Sisi kama wanyonge tumeumia. (Mr) Thugge and (Mr) Rotich should know they have outlived their importance and it is now time to dump them,” said Mr Sudi.

He claimed that the fight against corruption has been targeting people allied to the DP.

Mr Sudi said that despite Rift Valley voting overwhelmingly for Jubilee, the region has been sidelined ‘as others who were opponents now enjoying the fruits’.

President Kenyatta has since appointed Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani in acting Treasury as CS, a fact which has not gone down well with leaders allied to the DP.

Mr Yattani replaced Mr Rotich who was arrested on Monday and arraigned in court on Tuesday over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.