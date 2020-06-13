Uhuru is doomed, cabinet reshuffle will not help, everything is stalled- Hon Sudi

Deputy President’s direct political spokesman Hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi is saying the impending Cabinet reshuffle will not cure Uhuru’s dwindling fortunes. In a post on his official social media handle, Hon Sudi wondered what the new appointees will do since everything in government is stalled.

“We know that they are done constituting a cabinet reshuffle. Even though there is nothing going on in the ministries, I even wonder what will the picked Ministers be doing with everything stuck. Anyway let them release the names, we are fine with it.” – Hon Sudi said.



Uhuru is set to name fresh faces into the cabinet replacing at least five CSs mainly those allied to DP Ruto. Those expected to be fired include CS Simon Chelugui, CS Hon Charles Keter and Farida Karoney.

Speculation is live that Retired Chief of General Staff General Mwathate will join the cabinet and most likely head the powerful Interior docket. Others expected to join the cabinet is former Gathanga MP Peter Kenneth and Transport PS Esther Koimet.

Others include former minister and current UNCTAD Sec Gen Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi. It is not clear if former Bomet Governor Hon Isaac Ruto changed his mind and agreed to join the cabinet, he was reported saying there is no much time left and therefore was ok serving in an advisory role that can enable roll his political machine in Bomet in preparation for 2022.

Those to be reshuffled include CS Fred Matiangi, Peter Munya, Eugene Wamalwa and Sicily Kariuki.