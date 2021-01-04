Uhuru is a lame duck president; junior police officers defy his orders as CS Matiangi plays PR

By Generali Osumo

The President has always insisted in his directives that public transport vehicles carry passengers to a capacity of 60%. Early December I was in a Matatu from Kisii to Nyamira and it was carrying passengers of 160% capacity instead. I tried to complain and I was told nipigie Uhuru nimwambie, the other passengers condemned me for complaining and yet they wanted to arrive early, they mocked me to alight and go buy my car.

Few Km from Kisii the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock. The police took their stomach management allowances from the makanga and the Matatu proceeded. I kept quiet because I had to arrive at my destination and I didn’t have any means of transport at the time. I arrived at the village and disinfected myself like a cow inside a cattle dip.

Later that day the police had and operation running after and beating people for being outside after the curfew hours. This is the same day police in Kisii arrested a young businessman and beat him to death at the Kisii Central Police Station for being outside beyond the curfew time. The same police are the ones allowing a 14 seater Matatu carry 21 passengers but kills someone for walking alone at night!

This country has completely lost on it’s priorities. Then someone tells me that we have an overworking CS for the interior. Are you telling me that he doesn’t know that the police are allowing Matatus carry excess passengers all over the country! Why do we live in so much pretence and condone so much mediocrity!

It’s totally UNACCEPTABLE! Curfews are just USELESS and not HELPFUL to anyone!