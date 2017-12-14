DRAMA: ‘Uhuru is An Imposter NOT President’- Hon Mbadi Mocks Jubilee Speaker Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has kicked out the leader of Minority in Parliament John Mbadi from the chambers, for refusing to withdraw claims that Kenya had no President.

Hon Mbadi who was making his stand to the floor regarding the nominations of both NASA and Jubilee MPs to various House Committees had said “there is no President in this country to make any appointments.” .

The Speaker asked the Suba South MPt to withdraw the statement he made on the floor of the house “demeaning the Presidency”, which was met with jeers from other members of the August House.

“I want to request the leader of minority party to withdraw the remarks that there is no president,” Speaker Muturi demanded. Mbadi however remained adamant that he would not withdraw the statement he made earlier terming it as “obvious facts” and that he would rather withdraw from the chamber.



This means that he will miss the session that will approve to chairpersons of various House Committees.