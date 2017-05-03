Uhuru Government Goes to Court Again to TRY AND NAIL Governor Joho

State appeals against a High Court order suspending prosecution of Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho over academic credentials. The court barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting Joho and ruled investigations against him appeared malicious and politically motivated.
Governor Joho had been handed a political lifeline after the High Court barred the State from prosecuting him over claims of forging academic certificates.
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had also accused Joho of evading tax. State now petitions the ruling. On March 31, the High Court ordered that Joho should not be arrested or charged. Joho also filed a petition his rights were being violated.
Comments
Kamongo says
This government is made up of vety dumb people. Instead of letting people forget the must ridiculous clanger any president can make, they are still keeling in the news. Only an equally dumb judge would fail to see the president is coercing independent institutions, the police/DPP, to settle political scores. A judge to rule in favour of this incompetence president would be risking his career in the future. Should such a judge apply for a higher office, he will be required to explain the fault of the first judge’s decision. Only a bribe can compel a judge to rule in favour of this president because his irresponsible public utterances. My advice is he demands a big enough bribe because the decision s/he amounts to self-effacement from the judiciary.