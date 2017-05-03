Uhuru Government Goes to Court Again to TRY AND NAIL Governor Joho

State appeals against a High Court order suspending prosecution of Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho over academic credentials. The court barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting Joho and ruled investigations against him appeared malicious and politically motivated.

Governor Joho had been handed a political lifeline after the High Court barred the State from prosecuting him over claims of forging academic certificates.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had also accused Joho of evading tax. State now petitions the ruling. On March 31, the High Court ordered that Joho should not be arrested or charged. Joho also filed a petition his rights were being violated.