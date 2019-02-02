DRAMA: ‘Drunk’ Uhuru got emotional, cried after Moses Kuria mocked him badly over fake housing plan

Sources close to Statehouse confirm that President Uhuru cried when an aide showed him an insulting/mocking post his MP hon Moses Kuria made on Facebook in which he blasted the president as a PR master with nothing to show for the 6 years he has been office.

Uhuru who is said to have been tipsy was expected to bang tables true to his character but it is reported he instead got emotional and nearly shed tears . he complained that he gave Kuria a chance to defend Jubilee but he is instead destroying it.

Here is the post by Hon Kuria and the Kikuyu nation agrees that stupidity is best defined by the action of re-electing Uhuru.

This is why we need to work extremely hard to achieve the Big 4.

We have 42 months left in the current term of the Jubilee Government

To build 500,000 houses within the 42 months left, we need to build 11,905 houses per month from today going forward

That means 397 houses per day (Including Weekends). This weekend alone we should build 1,000 houses.

Every hour we should build 16 houses.

Tomorrow I leave Nairobi at noon for my friend David (Not Dennis) Itumbi’s Ngurario in Embu. Kenya will have seen 192 new houses by that time

Hon Githu says: Now kuria realises it’s impossible to build 500,000 housing units😂😂😂, to bad they can’t blame Raila! These guys are slow😂😂😂. Uhuru was a big mistake!. 10 good years of wasting time, building hotels, grabbing land, doing motor vehicle double registration, wiping NYS clean and borrowing even underwears from china😂😂😂😂

Burary useless regime!

Kenfish Peter :I looked at the housing portal and it’s all stupid. No house designs, no locations, no plans or dates. When I look at what’s going on in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda, I agree we will not achieve that, not even 1,000

Ebrahim Mjomba They started with 1M houses, reduced to 500k. If growing grain on galana kulalu was too complex for jubilee what can jubilee achieve if not thuggery. Big 4 is a scam

Mungai Gathii: A laptop coasting 60k for kids, was reduced to an iPad coasting 10k, and still it failed terribly!! Maji pekee hatuna, nyumba ndio watafaulu????? Scam..



Mwaniki G BM :Being Njege is a Bad disease. We should First Have asked ourselves What National Housing Corporation has achieved sofar. Countries Like China Have been able To Provide Housing owing First To The Land tenure system in place. In Nairobi For instance everything is owned By Private individuals. Dilapidated Estates has Been source of votes For Ruling classes. Government should simply Pass a Legislation and memorandum of understanding with banks To encourage Morgage uptake at Cheap interest rates. AnyBank Ready To Get involved should Get reasonable Tax rebates Those who are on CRB Cause of Tala and Branch should be given moratorium. And As a matter of fact Lets Uhuru Forget About big 4 and Concentrate on Vision 2030.

Francis Machila: An indictment for those who three times voted for the duo.. They need a mental examination