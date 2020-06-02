Exposed: Uhuru drove Raila to CBD in a Probox, inspected road works. Ruto in panic

Well, after the much publicized BROMANCE between president Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto at Statehouse during Madaraka day celebrations, Prime Minister Raila Odinga met president Uhuru later in the night and after sharing a bottle of 57 year Old Irish expensive whisky the two were driven to CBD Nairobi where they inspected ongoing road works.

Nobody knows what Raila and Uhuru discussed while enjoying enjoying whisky and also in their ride to town.

The short encounter between Uhuru and Ruto saved Duale, this is a serious lesson for Ruto handlers. The deputy President needs to diversify the team around him, currently majority of his advisors are mainly Kalenjin born again boys whose only qualification is praising him. Ruto needs handlers who can network with Statehouse power-men especially over drinks.

Uhuru and his handlers are known to spend much of their evening enjoying a cold beer and a bottle of Whisky, at such a time DP Ruto is busy meeting Jubilee slay queens and his cartels, that is how he has been sidelined in key decision making as most political decisions are made informally.