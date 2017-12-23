Uhuru To Drop CS Rotich, Kandie, And Amina Mohammed As KANU Fronts New Names

News of Gideon Moi fronting a fresh list of nominees to be appointed to the cabinet in line with agreement between retired president Moi and Kenyatta family has led to fears that the current CSs who were sponsored by KANU may be left out in the new cabinet.

Those in the current cabinet that are said to be KANU nominees include

1. Treasury and National Planning: Henry Rotich

2. Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Amina Mohammed

3. Labour and East Africa Community: Philis Kandie

CS Amina Mohammed and Henry Rotich are also close to Uhuru and may be retained even without KANU backing. Despite CS Amina Mohammed working hard for especially on matters ICC she might be dropped largely due to intense rivaly between her and PS Monica Juma who feels better qualified to head the ministry. Monica Juma is wife of Uhuru lead political/propaganda strategist Prof Kagwanja.

Henry Rotich worked closely with Uhuru when the president was minister for Finance during the Kibaki regime, he has however not performed well in the docket, he looks fatigued at best, had many gaffs during the Eurobond scandal. He is a poor communicator and has been lazy in matters fiscal policy.

CS Kandie has also since developed a good working relationship with the president, she is also being praised for turning around the Tourism industry during the hard times of between September 2013 and December 2015 when she served as the minister in charge(frequent terror attacks and negative travel advisories from Western Countries)

The new list proposed by KANU includes Governor Isaac Rutto who is being fronted by KANU MPs in Rift Valley led by Governor Lonyangapuo, Senator Poghisio, Emurua Dikir’s Hon Gong’ and Jubilee rebels Hon Sudi, Keter among others.

The New KANU list for CSs featuture:

1. H. E exGovernor Isaac Ruto or Hon Nick Salat

2. Businessman Kipruno Kittony

3. H.E ex Governor Peter Munya

4. Hon Jamuleck Kamau

In the initial list that was prepared two weeks before August polls, Prof John Lonyangapuo topped the last but was subsequently elected governor West Pokot and thus doesn’t need a presidential appointment