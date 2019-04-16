Uhuru disappoints Senators, MCAs during the fourth annual Legislative Summit in Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday left political leaders in Kisumu disappointed when he snubbed the fourth annual Legislative Summit.

The head of state was expected to give a keynote address, award national honours to county assembly speakers and launch the global champion for youth agenda.He was scheduled to open the event at 10am but nobody represented or read his speech. More than 4,000 delegates attended the summit that brought together senators, MCAs from the 47 county assemblies and partners at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from April 15 to 18. Uhuru, however, failed to come, disappointing a number of leaders and residents. MCAs had high expectations he would address their resolutions of the pre-summit that was held in Mombasa. Kisumu residents expected the President to address the progress of devolution, the handshake, development and his fight against corruption. Deputy President William Ruto and AU Special Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga are also expected to attend the summit. Raila is slated to give his speech today, while the DP will close the forum tomorrow.