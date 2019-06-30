Uhuru cancels plan to visit counties, fears confrontation with jobless youth, begs Raila, Musalia, Sonko for help,

Statehouse is set to hold a crisis meeting after a video of thousands of youth stormed EKA hotel along Mombasa road for a job interview to fill just 7 positions. The video has drawn the attention of President Uhuru who is said to have telephoned NASA leader Raila Odinga and three cabinet secretaries for a crisis meeting on how to cub unemployment that has reached dangerous levels causing a threat to national security. It is reported that Uhuru has avoided driving to his Ichaweri, Gatundu home for fear of being confronted by jobless youth in the larger Kiambu county.

Two weeks ago Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena addressed a press and revealed that more than 850,000 job opportunities were created in 2018, her statement was quickly dismissed by experts who offered contradicting numbers that showed more than 200,000 jobs were instead lost. Statehouse is said to be a dilemma and has put on hold Uhuru’s earlier announced tour of counties to launch projects for fear of facing violent youth due to unemployment levels and harsh economic conditions and general poverty. A source confirmed that Statehouse is considering to dispatch NASA leader Raila Odinga, his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka and Opposition leader Musalia Mudavadi to launch various state project together with Super CS Fred Matiangi as a way of cooling down emerging threats of violence. Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s team Wanjiku is also said to enjoy Statehouse backing.

Majority of jobless youth in Mt Kenya region put their lives in danger by defending Uhuru ‘s largely incompetent regime by voting in large numbers and also volunteering to be part of the gang that terrorized NASA supporters, there were rumours some of the youth had been included in Police operations where they were ruthless in querying post election violence in NASA strongholds like Kisumu and Kibera.

DP Ruto’s allies are said to have held several barazas in the region castigating Uhuru over failure to sort the region’s unemployment levels that has reached crisis levels. DP Ruto allies are capitalizing on the bad economic situation punctuated by high unemployment levels to discredit the president and the so called dynasty club. Uhuru allies on the hand are blaming DP Ruto for everlasting campaigns and corruption that has put key sectors of the economy on the brink of total collapse thus high unemployment.