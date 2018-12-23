Uhuru appoints Raila man Hon Otuoma to top parastatal job, Kikuyu Kalenjin get lion share of new appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma as the chairperson of the Privatisation Commission for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated December 14, Uhuru said the appointment will take effect from the December 19, 2018.

He also appointed Njoroge Mungai to be the non executive chairperson of the board of the ICT up to April 17, 2021 with effect from December 14.

The appointment of Edwin Yinda is revoked.

Peter Nkubitu was appointed to be the chairperson of the board of the Kenya national trading corporation for a period of three years with effect from December 14.

The president further appointed Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Juliana Rotich, Rita Kavashe, Nick Nesbit and Muchai Kunyiha to be members of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery board.

They were appointed for a period of three years with effect from December 13.

In the same notice, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i appointed Mary Ndiba, nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Joseph Too to be members of the NGO Coordination Board for three years with effect from December 19.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich appointed Edwin Cheruiyot Rotich to be a member of the board of the Retirement Benefits Authority for a period of three years from December 19th.

Rotich also appointed Simon Bunei to be a board member of the Kenya Post Office Savings Bank for three years effective December 19.

Richard Oduor Okoth, Mary Lonyagapuo, Susan Muriungi and Caxton Munyoki were appointed to be members of the board of Kenya National Bureau of Statistics for three years effective December 19.

Ngeny Biwott and Gabriel Karanja Njenga have been appointed as members of the board of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for three years effective December 19.

Linda Khaemba, Romana Yego, Kabando wa Kabando, Fatuma Salim, Osman Hassan, Lawrence Gitonga, Morintat Leboo and Jackson Rop appointed to be members of the local authorities provident Fund for three years from December 19.

George Moibi and Thomas Kibua appointed to be members of the Capital Markets Authority for three years from December 19.