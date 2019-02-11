Uhuru appoints Raila allies to government agencies, Ruto humiliated

Why its always about them , not us.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Jubilee and NASA politicians to state corporations.

Most of the new appointees lost in the 2017 general election but the handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga gave them a lifeline.

Former Kajiado governor David Ole Nkedienye, former Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu and former Machakos governor contestant Wavinya Ndeti are some of those who have been appointed to head the boards of various government agencies.

Mr Mutambu will chair the board of the Water Resources Authority for three years while former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu will be at the Water Services Regulatory Authority Board and Mr Nkedienye has been appointed the Chairperson of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority.

Former Kinango MP Gonzi Rai has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service while former Bonchari MP Zebedeo John Opore will sit on the board of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and former Laisamis MP Joseph Lekuton on that of the Kenya Utalii College Council.

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Salim Iddi will chair the Coast Water Works Development Agency board while Ms Ndeti will chair the Governing Council of the Kenya Water Institute.

Dr Julius Kones, who lost the Bomet governor race, will be the chair of the board of the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.

Samburu North MP Raphaella Lentoimanga will sit on the board of the Northern Water Works Development Agency and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama at the Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Mrs Agnes Kavindu Muthama will sit on the board of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency while former Turbo MP Elisha Kipkorir Busienei will be at the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Former Kajiado West MP Moses ole Sakuda has been appointed a member of the Ewaso Ngiro South Development Authority board while former MP Abu Chiaba Mohamed and ODM’s Olga Karani will sit on the board of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council.