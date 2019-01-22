Uhuru appoints CS Matiang’i Chief Minister, to overshadows DP Ruto fueling speculation he is 2022 successor

President Uhuru has appointed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to be the cabinet’s ‘headboy’ or chief minister in a dramatic move that will overshadow deputy president William Ruto. The super CS will chair and coordinate the powerful cabinet coordinate the National Development Implementation Technical Committee, that comprise of all Cabinet Secretaries, the Attorney General and the Head of Public Service secretariat.

He expected to supervise all government projects, including Big Four agenda, and will be deputized by Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Already there are speculation that Uhuru is keen to hand over power to a minority to a person who will unite Kenya and put the country on a growth trajectory.

“Uhuru is following the footsteps of his father, he will upset the big tribes and handover power to a person from a minority tribe, he will ignore Musalia (Luyha), Ruto (Kalenjin), Kalonzo (Kamba) Peter Keneth (Kikuyu) and even Raila (Luo)”- Political analyst Paul Motangi told this writer.

In the seemingly de facto Prime Minister post, CS Matiang’i will now co-ordinate all government ministries and will receive and deliberate on reports from the committee, and report direct to the President.

He will provide coordinated strategic communication to the public and other stakeholders, on the progress of National government projects and will be in charge of the National Transport and Safety Authority as well.

This appointment comes after various political groups called for President Uhuru to create a Prime Minister post for CS Matiang’i so he could co-ordinate all government ministries.

The call arose after CS Matiang’i implemented the return of Michuki rules, with many claiming that he was taking over Transport CS James Macharia’s job, who was/is still a paid CS.

“Transport CS is a wage bill. The president should consider Matiang’i as their supervisor and coordinator of government ministries. He is doing his job well.” a resident of Borabu commented.

“This is one minister who knows his job. Whether you like him or not, he does what’s right, no matter the resistance. He deserves to coordinate all ministries.” another resident added.

Initially, State House introduced the Presidential Delivery Unit which was chaired by State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita to oversee the implementation of the Big Four Agenda.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit was also formed, and headed by State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena to give all formal communications from the President



“In short, Fred Matiang’i has been given powers to supervise all cabinet secretaries and all departments of government. What this means is that Matiang’i is now second powerful person in the executive arm of government technically speaking, where does that leave Deputy President William Ruto? Succession politics picking up momentum, fast and furiously.” Noah Kipkogei