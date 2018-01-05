”Uhuru Appointment Reshuffle Of ‘Killer’ Police Bosses UNCONSTITUTIONAL”-Hon Atiende Amollo

Majority of Kenyans celebrated the sacking of top police bosses especially due to extreme police brutality to opposition supporters. The sacking of DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro got lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi celebrating HOWEVER bad ass lawyer Hon Atiende Amollo has said the appointments by Uhuru were unconstitutional.

Former Law Society Of Kenya chief Executive Apollo Moboya also joined the fray condemning the blatant violation of the Constitution and promised to challenge the appointments in court. He said Uhuru usurped the NPSC mandate and “and ordered them to do what he said” and the appointments will be challenged in court.

“The NPSC should interview and forward the names to the successful candidates to the President for appointments but what we are seeing is the opposite,” Mboya said.

IMPUNITY! The President has unconstitutionally essentially sacked the DPP; hired Dep IGs in usurpation Of NPSC powers, and acted persons in Acting capacity contrary to the Constitution. More interesting, look at the imbalance in ethnic distribution! Then you tell me Tuko Pomona!! — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) January 5, 2018

HE Uhuru cleans the rot/corruption/thuggery at CID directorate…Mr. President 2018 is the year to clean Kenya @UKenyatta https://t.co/QVwUp2qKUB — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) January 5, 2018

Upon hearing that HE Uhuru had sacked him….? pic.twitter.com/6QN83XpHsJ — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) January 5, 2018