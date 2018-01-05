Kenya Today

”Uhuru Appointment Reshuffle Of ‘Killer’ Police Bosses UNCONSTITUTIONAL”-Hon Atiende Amollo

Majority of Kenyans celebrated the sacking of top police bosses especially due to extreme police brutality to opposition supporters. The sacking of DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro got lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi celebrating HOWEVER bad ass lawyer Hon Atiende Amollo has said the appointments by Uhuru were unconstitutional.

Former Law Society Of Kenya chief Executive Apollo Moboya also joined the fray condemning the blatant violation of the Constitution and promised to challenge the appointments in court. He said Uhuru usurped the NPSC mandate and “and ordered them to do what he said” and the appointments will be challenged in court.

“The NPSC should interview and forward the names to the successful candidates to the President for appointments but what we are seeing is the opposite,” Mboya said.

  2. why are jaruos so concerned with Uhuru appointment this is not their government they are not even supposed to comment they have no share within they contribute nothing in our economy . let them wait their useless old loser and fake President OJINGA form his fake cabinet. but for this leave us alone even ur just in Kenya by mistake

  3. True. You have said it well today. Uhuru is a president of the kikuyu. He is not a President of the rest of Kenyans. It is at times good to own up to reality. No wonder the voter turn out scenario replayed itself on jamhuri day. He will soon lose even the ordinary Kikuyu’s and be Mimi’s president. We have seen them before. Mobutu was buried in exile with a quorum of 11people. Not even some of his family members could attend his burial. Uhuru could be a very good person but the handlers like you have cooked his eggs.

