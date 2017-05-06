“Uhuru is in another World, Completely OUT OF TOUCH with REALITY, has no CLUE of Problems facing Kenyans”- Governor Isaac Ruto

BOMET Governor and NASA Co-Principal H.E Isaac Ruto has said President Uhuru and his deputy Ruto are completely out of touch with reality, they have no idea what problems Kenyans are facing. If they understood challenges the common mwanainchi is facing they could have cut PR and focused on delivery, he added.

Governor Ruto told Deputy President William Ruto to stop insulting and sabotaging elected leaders during his visits to South Rift region.

Ruto who is CCM Party Leader said DP’s attempts to plant his cronies in various elective positions in the recently concluded Jubilee nominations failed saying the error of dictating to Kenyans on who to elect is long gone.

Speaking at Bomet Green Stadium today during CCM rally cum awarding of Certificate to various candidates drawn from various Counties who secured nominations during CCM primaries to vie for various elective posts, Ruto said he will not be cowed and intimidated by those out to undermine him politically.

He said Jubilee is not in touch with realities facing Kenyans at the grassroots and does not know the socio-economic problems afflicting Kenyans.

The NASA Co-Principal urged Kenyans to vote for NASA affiliate parties in August 8th General Election.

He said CCM was intact and has joined NASA as affiliate party adding that CCM has not been folded as was being claimed

