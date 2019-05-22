Uhuru and Ruto are the same, reject says Exiled laywer Miguna Miguna

Uhuru Kenyatta is the illegitimate President DEPUTISED by William Samoei Ruto in electoral theft, murder and looting. They both stole Raila Odinga’s victory in 2017 and killed his supporters.
But Raila Odinga now supports Uhuru, claims that Uhuru is an angel while Ruto who is Uhuru’s deputy in Jubilee and at the Presidency is a devil incarnate.
Both Hon. Boni Khalwale and Aisha Jumwa support Ruto who is Uhuru’s deputy.
In other words, both Uhuru and Ruto have not changed. They have not apologized nor have they been punished for their atrocities.
Isn’t Raila the chief flip-flopper and betrayer in this situation because he is supporting a man who stole his victory, maimed and killed his supporters? Why are zombies attacking Jumwa and Khalwale but not Raila?
You cannot support the Jubilee president and oppose his deputy. You either fight against both and demonstrate your liberation credentials or you embrace or both and prove that you are a cowardly flip-flopper.
Those of us who opposed the electoral fraud by Uhuru and Ruto in 2017 and have remained steadfast in pursuing electoral justice and social justice have not changed.
We will fight for freedom until victory is achieved!
Comments
Anonymous says
A kid of a snake is a snake: pretends to be knowing much and praised by zombie on tv to be the best shit but in actual fact it the most shit person on the face of Kenya and his booby regime of the day.
Anonymous says
True Mr. Comrade. These are the ones who deploy marauding security agents in opposition strongholds in the pretext of maintaining law and order yet their aim is to ensure that they emerge victorious in a predetermined election. I have been an ardent supporter of Baba but this time round he has goofed. THE iebc a toothless dog that dances at the whims of these people. Infarct there is no level playing field. Already they are fixing Philomena Mwilu. They are also robbing everyone of their hard earned salary (1,5%)
Anonymous says
THIS PRESIDENT & HIS GOVT IS A CURSE TO THIS COUNTRY