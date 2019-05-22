Uhuru and Ruto are the same, reject says Exiled laywer Miguna Miguna

Uhuru Kenyatta is the illegitimate President DEPUTISED by William Samoei Ruto in electoral theft, murder and looting. They both stole Raila Odinga’s victory in 2017 and killed his supporters.

But Raila Odinga now supports Uhuru, claims that Uhuru is an angel while Ruto who is Uhuru’s deputy in Jubilee and at the Presidency is a devil incarnate.

Both Hon. Boni Khalwale and Aisha Jumwa support Ruto who is Uhuru’s deputy.

In other words, both Uhuru and Ruto have not changed. They have not apologized nor have they been punished for their atrocities.

Isn’t Raila the chief flip-flopper and betrayer in this situation because he is supporting a man who stole his victory, maimed and killed his supporters? Why are zombies attacking Jumwa and Khalwale but not Raila?

You cannot support the Jubilee president and oppose his deputy. You either fight against both and demonstrate your liberation credentials or you embrace or both and prove that you are a cowardly flip-flopper.

Those of us who opposed the electoral fraud by Uhuru and Ruto in 2017 and have remained steadfast in pursuing electoral justice and social justice have not changed.

We will fight for freedom until victory is achieved!