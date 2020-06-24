Uhuru and Raila have KILLED Parliament – Hon Moses Kuria says

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that the National Assembly is dead after the recent leadership changes made by the Jubilee Party, installing Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya as leader of majority.

In a tweet, the Gatundu South legislator said that from now on, all bills and motions moved by the leader of majority will be seconded by the leader of minority in the National Assembly, and there will be no reason to debate or recommend changes.

Kuria mentioned that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi will play the role of mortician in the dead assembly.

“It’s official. The National Assembly is dead. All bills and motions moved by Amos Kimunya and seconded by John Mbadi. Justin Muturi is the mortician. It’s over guys,” read Moses Kuria’s tweet.

His words came hours after the immediate former majority leader Aden Duale officially handed over the mantle to Kimunya.

The handover at the floor of the August House saw a number of Duale’s colleagues celebrate his legacy after seven years in the powerful parliamentary position.

The Garissa Town legislator was also given an opportunity to give an exit address during which he said a prayer at the House.

“Let me say this prayer found in Islam: ‘There is no storm that God won’t carry you through you through. No bridge that God won’t help you cross. No battle that God won’t help you win. Trust God and never give up. Amen!'” he prayed.