Uganda’s ruling party settles on dictator Museveni as its candidate in 2021

President Yoweri Museveni will be running for presidency in 2021 after the ruling party settled on him as the best and preferred candidate.

The National Resistance Movement said that they have made their stand clear, and in a sense endorsed Museveni for a consecutive sixth term.

The decision gives Museveni a shot for a sixth consecutive five-year term in office. Should he win, Museveni will have an opportunity to rule for a record four decades.

NRM party members had at a recent retreat christened President Museveni the ‘theoretician and principal strategist of the movement’.

74 year-old Museveni had strongly supported a constitutional amendment that scraped a 75-year cap barring overage contestants from seeking the presidency.

After the bill, now law, successfully sailed, albeit acrimoniously, Museveni now has a shot at the Presidency yet again.

If he succeeds, he will be break the record for having served the longest in Africa, to join the league with former Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe.