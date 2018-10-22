BREAKING: Two Jubilee MPs Arrested Over Tribal Clashes In Marsabit

Two Members of Parliament from Marsabit County have been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation for allegedly inciting violence in the area.

The legislators; Chachu Ganya (North Horr) and Ali Rasso (Saku) were arrested on Monday morning in Marsabit and taken to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for grilling.

Sources indicate the two will be charged with incitement to violence and promotion of war-like activities. The clashes have so far claimed 14 lives.

Last week, Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamud Mohamed and the two MPs were separately grilled by DCI officers in Embu led by Eastern Region Director of Criminal Investigation John Gacomo.

The Eastern region DCI boss said the three leaders were summoned after they were adversely mentioned as being behind the skirmishes.