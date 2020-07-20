Kenya Today

”Two cabinet secretaries tested positive of covid-19” – Dennis Itumbi reveals

"Two cabinet secretaries tested positive of covid-19" – Dennis Itumbi reveals

By Dennis Itumbi

TWO CSs have reportedly tested Covid Positive.

One allegedly from Nyanza and the other from Rift Valley.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna also being reportedly tested positive too.

CONFIRMED: THERE WAS NO TEST TARGETING CABINET

