DP Ruto’s blogger lawyer Ahmednasir twitter account restricted, blow to tanga tanga

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has been dealt a major blow by Twitter.

The lawyer who has been tweeting in support of Deputy President William Ruto’s tanga tanga faction on Thursday September 24, 2020 had his Twitter account temporarily restricted.

By the time of publishing this article, Ahmednasir’s account was still restricted.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Senior Counsel Committee Chairperson on Tuesday advised Parliament to seek a court order barring President Uhuru Kenyatta from considering Chief Justice David Maraga’s transmittal on the dissolution of Parliament.

“Uhuru can be stopped by the High Court, Parliament must make an election and sue the President alone, stopping him from acting on the contaminated advice by the CJ,” the senior counsel argued in an unsolicited advisory he issued on Tuesday.

He dismissed Maraga as a ‘judicial anarchist’ who lacks philosophical standing.

Abdullahi faulted Maraga’s mode of advisory as a ‘constitutional error’ saying he should only act as a messenger between the President and the High Court.

The lawyer has also been against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is Prrsident Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s agenda.

He has also been against the ODM leader in his opinions on twitter, and has been urging Kenyans to join the hustler nation, which is DP Ruto’s tag.