Tuju leaked audio is fake, its DP Ruto’s plot to oust Party S.G: Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

Evben as Deputy President William Ruto, on Saturday, sent a tough warning to Jubilee Party officials after accusing them of cultivating hate, city lawyer has bashed the deputy president of faking things to help him climb the hill.

Because of a Deepfake audio, they ask Hon. Raphael Tuju that he doesn’t belong to Jubilee but ODM … the subliminal message was that as a Luo he doesn’t belong in Jubilee …. And the next day, they will tell us Jubilee is a National Party … Go tell that to the birds! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 22, 2019

Speaking at Namanjalala Friends Secondary School, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County, the DP advised the officials to understand that Jubilee is the ruling party and that it was their duty to preach peace.

He warned the party officials that they should not be used to drive hate and ethnicity in the party since it was against their pledge when they amalgamated.

“So the party officials in Jubilee must know that they are managing the party that is responsible for the management of the country. Jubilee as a party we undertook that we are going to be one that we are going to be a party that is going to unite this country.

“Our party officials, I want to advise you not to be used to bring hate and breed division and ethnicity because that is against where we started with Uhuru Kenyatta to bring a party that will unite the country,” he stated.

William Ruto and other attendees attending an event at Namanjalala Friends Secondary School, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County.

The DP made the tour to Western Kenya aimed at ensuring access to equitable, inclusive and quality education which he revealed was an integral component of attaining sustainable development.

He further stated that it enabled learners to acquire skills and knowledge to provide solutions to challenges.

This comes roughly three days after Jubilee, ODM and Wiper MPs warned Ruto and his allies against undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership during a cultural competition in Kiambu County.

The lawmakers criticised the Deputy President for ‘disrespecting’ the Head of State.

The MPs slammed central Kenya leaders who claimed that the president had lost grip of the Central region.

Gathoni wa Muchomba noted that those who were undermining President Uhuru were ‘lost sheep’ because he was the one to advise on the region’s political direction in 2022.