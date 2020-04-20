Try and read a book, I don’t engage fools- Statehouse man Mutahi Ngunyi blasts DP Ruto handman Itumbi

Alleged Statehouse propagandist Mutahi Ngunyi had a nasty exchange war of words his ex student and fellow Cambridge Analytica alumnae Dennis Itumbi over his (Ngunyi) role in authoring K24’s hard-hitting editorial against Deputy President William Ruto.

Dennis Itumbi, who previously worked at State House, sensationally claimed that Ngunyi had authored the anti-Ruto message on behalf of K24 and Anne Kiguta was only doing a voice over by reading out the controversial statement on prime time National TV.

“The @5thestateKE and @K24Tv #Punchlne are scripted by the same person. @MutahiNgunyi wrote @AnneKiguta voiced it. But why did @MutahiNgunyi compare Uhuru with Saul of the bible? 1. Saul died by falling on his own sword in battle & Saul tried to kill David, who btw became KING!” Itumbi wrote on Twitter.

Mutahi Ngunyi, however, distanced himself from the op-ed – but said he was flattered that Itumbi thought he had authored it.

The self declared professor of political propaganda went on to throw shade at Itumbi – advising the average educated blogger to read a book so that he can be able to match him.

“Hello my FREN @OleItumbi. I think @AnneKiguta Editorial on #Punchline had NOTHING but Panashe (google word). And thanks for SUGGESTING that I wrote it with my @5thestateKE gang. In the MEANTIME, read a BOOK my FREN! It makes a lot of DIFFERENCE!” Mutahi Ngunyi hit back.

Itumbi did not give up but responded by quoting Ngunyi’s previous articles where he indicated that a rumor is not believed until it is denied.

“Asante for the DENIAL. Now using your own Marking Scheme since 2002, we know without a doubt who wrote the K24 script last night. “It is an axiom of practical politics never to believe anything until it has been officially denied.” FYI – I am reading WORD CRIME…buy it too!” Dennis Itumbi responded.