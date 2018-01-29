TRUMP Strikes Again, Asks 5 Solid Questions That Prove Africa Is A Shithole Continent Full Of Useful Idiots

By Godfrey Chiwawa

When US President Donald Trump said African Countries are shitholes, Africans were on his neck. The only African leader that supported Trump was Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Today Trump is at it again. He has given evidence that confirms we are indeed a shithole countinent full of shithole countries and shithole people.

Trump has asked five crucial questions that have sent African leaders back on the drawing board. No one has the balls to question him.

“I don’t need to harass you like the French Presidents say that France-Africa is over, yet they keep sending you the fake tourists who spy on you and come back and tell them how you should be recolonised.”

1. “If after 50 years of independence you have not built the necessary infrastructure for your people are you humans?

2. “If you sit on gold, diamond, oil, manganese, uranium… and your people don’t have food, are you humans?

3. “If to stay in power, you don’t hesitate to buy weapons from strangers to kill your own citizens, are you humans?

4. “If your only social project is to stay in power for life, are you humans?

5 “If you despise and shoot your own citizens like game, who will respect them?”