TRUMP Strikes Again, Asks 5 Solid Questions That Prove Africa Is A Shithole Continent Full Of Useful Idiots

By Godfrey Chiwawa
When US President Donald Trump said African Countries are shitholes, Africans were on his neck. The only African leader that supported Trump was Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.
Today Trump is at it again. He has given evidence that confirms we are indeed a shithole countinent full of shithole countries and shithole people.
Trump has asked five crucial questions that have sent African leaders back on the drawing board. No one has the balls to question him.
“I don’t need to harass you like the French Presidents say that France-Africa is over, yet they keep sending you the fake tourists who spy on you and come back and tell them how you should be recolonised.”
1. “If after 50 years of independence you have not built the necessary infrastructure for your people are you humans?
2. “If you sit on gold, diamond, oil, manganese, uranium… and your people don’t have food, are you humans?
3. “If to stay in power, you don’t hesitate to buy weapons from strangers to kill your own citizens, are you humans?
4. “If your only social project is to stay in power for life, are you humans?
5 “If you despise and shoot your own citizens like game, who will respect them?”
muli says
it’s true .
Anonymous says
AFRICAN RULING DICTATORS ARE THE PROBLEM!
ALL THEY KNOW IS HOW TO GO ON MURDEROUS RAMPAGES, UNDERMINING AND SLAUGHTERING THEIR OWN CITIZENS USING THE 2ND HAND WEAPONS BOUGHT BY TAXPAYERS MONEY!
THEY DO NOT EVEN KNOW HOW TO REPAIR THESE WEAPONS AFTER USING THEM! MANY OF THESE THUGS ARE AS FAT AS PIGS!!!!!! THEY OVEREAT WHILE THERE IS POVERTY EVERYWHERE AROUND THEM! LOOK AT THEIR TUMMIES!!!
kyuma m m says
so Trump knows how to sqeeze our balls and we know his tactics,the world is shithole then.u employ every dirty tric on hilary and forget immediately.leave africa alonso Trump knows how to sqeeze our balls and we know his tactics,the world is shithole then.u employ every dirty tric on hilary and forget immediately.leave africa alone
Ni mimi says
(6) if ur rejected five times by voters . being in government almost 30yrs and nothing to show . being old and expired and still u want to force yourself to the same peoples who hates u like SHITHOLE . sarcrificing your own kids and worshiping devil .comparing yourself with biblical prophet and holyman yet u resembles like a gorilla .trying to grab power thru back door. For that one’s u deserve the golden medal for being the world prime SHITHOLE
Anonymous says
AFRICA IS NOT BEING RE-COLONIZED BECAUSE THE FORMER COLONIAL RULERS NEVER LEFT!
THEY HAVE BEEN RULING THEIR COLONIAL TERRITORIES USING AFRICAN DICTATORIAL PROXIES WHO ARE SELECTED THROUGH COUPS, OR RIGGING OF ELECTIONS ON THE BEHALF OF THESE PROXIES!
THESE PROXIES ARE VERY OBEDIENT AND ARE WELL PAID FOR THEIR COVER JOBS WHICH THEY DO NOT WANT TO LEAVE UNLESS THEIR COLONIAL MASTERS ISSUES THREATS THAT THEY MUST LEAVE!
obi says
its true
TawaiBenson says
ukweli kabisa
Anonymous says
Spot on.
Fraudsters with zombie brains with all the looted taxes and inherited loots they call rich but not wealth is indeed shitholes (anus).