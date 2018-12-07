Top Police Commander confesses sabotaging Sonko’s CBD decongestion pilot project

By Moses Kandie

A senior traffic police officer has confessed to journalists how traffic cops sabotaged a pilot project by the Nairobi City County Government to decongest the City’s Central Business District.

The traffic police officer based in city’s CBD has narrated how the cops blocked all major outlets from the CBD on Monday to sabotage Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s plan to decongest the CBD by removing matatu’s from city center.

“We had to sabotage the CBD decongestion plan because all traffic cops depend on matatus for survival. They are our source of revenue since we are all poorly paid,” he said.

Sonko has vowed that he’ll make sure the city’s CBD is decongested during his tenure in office. City Hall together with the national government are planning to introduce Bus Rapid Transport buses as a way of streamlining the public transport system in Nairobi.