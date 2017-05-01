TIBIIM: Babu Owino WINS the ODM Nomination As Eliud LOSES Kibra

Ndiba Wanjiku:

Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino is the ODM nominee for Embakasi East.

Youthful Steve Mbogo is the ODM nominee to take on Jubilee candidate Maina Kamanda in Starehe constituency in Nairobi.

Eliud Owalo bites the dust in Kibra constituency. Ken Okoth retains his ticket and another chance to represent the people of Kibra in Parliament.

Comrade David Mberia is the ODM nominee for the Karen ward seat once again.

We expect Eliud Owalo to rant all over social media condemning ODM and threatening all and sundry.

Congratulations to all nominees



Seth Odongo >>

Congratulations Sir Baktadh Prunj Ramji Singh Owino P.B Ongili, the most reverend MP for Embakasi East. #TeamNairobi



Stano Mastermind:>>>

Those who lied to Eliud Owallo ..You guys are worse than Satan!





Philip Nyamai >>>>

Since time immemorial, it is a common knowledge that after amassing wealth through dubious means, there is away you must distribute them back to the people before you die. Malipo ni papa hapa duniani.

So when I heard that Archbishop Eliud Owalo was vying, I knew he was taking back the wealth he acquired dubiously in 2013 general elections to the people. Everybody who cares about politics knew what role he played in messing up 2013 general elections which was not limited to not paying agents, selling information, celebrating in office while we were being rigged out…and literally stealing the resources meant for campaigns. On the other hand, he was right to settle on Kibra constituency, PM’s people, for he was taking resources back to their rightful beneficiaries, we appreciate. He is free to do a speech on Facebook to tell us the obvious. For Ken Okoth, we congratulate you but let Rosemary Odinga not fall sick again months before 2022 ODM nominations. We will not take it lightly again.