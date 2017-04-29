TIBIIM ! Babu Owino CONFIRMS He is in the Race For Embakasi East Constituency, Will Participate in ODM Nominations Tomorrow

STATEMENT

MY ALLEGED DISQUALIFICATION FROM EMBAKASI EAST ODM PRIMARIES

My attention has been drawn to a fake press statement by my opponents alleging my disqualification from Embakasi East ODM primaries . The fake press statement has been purportedly signed by ODM Director of Communication Mr Philip Etale who has since denied signing such a document in an official statement through his official social media handles.

I would love to take this opportunity to assure my supporters that I have not been disqualified from Embakasi East ODM primaries ,we are in the ballot and we will win tomorrow.

The aforementioned statement should be treated as propaganda and an open show of cowardice by my opponents. God bless ODM,God bless Embakasi East Constituents . Kindly tell a friend, to tell a friend, to tell a friend to come vote for Babu Owino as the Next MP for Embakasi East in the ODM primaries scheduled tomorrow from 6am

Signed

Babu Owino

Incoming MP Embakasi East