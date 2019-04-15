Three facts about Ruto, Raila and Uhuru that you must know, handshaked messed them all, Baba is Strong!

By Charles Mac’

Today am in the mood for FACTS, so here goes…

Thing 1: Ruto may not control the whole of Rift Valley, BUT anyone who thinks they can wrestle the Kalenjin away from him by assembling a few MPs (and has-beens) will suffer the same fate CORD suffered in 2013, when Arap Mibei thought he can mobilize voters directly.

Thing 2: Raila is not as loved in Luo Nyanza as he was in 2017, BUT despite the handshake, anyone who thinks they can get Luo votes by taking on and abusing Raila is grossly mistaken.

Thing 3: Uhuru is a lameduck serving his last term, and Mt. Kenya is obviously strategizing for post-Uhuru era, BUT anyone who thinks he can get the Kikuyu votes by sabotaging Uhuru’s pet projects (BBI and Anti-Corruption speeches) is delusional.

Omera, anyone cheating you eti Gideon is rising, anga Nyanza has broken Odingaism, sijui Ruto has Kikuyu masses… ni CONMAN.

Msitu ni ile ile. Nyani ni zile zile. #TheVoice