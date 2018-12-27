Thousands of Kikuyus support David Murathe call on DP Ruto to forget presidency 2022- check out reactions

Thousands of Kikuyus took to twitter supporting Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe’s sentiments that DPRuto should forget presidency come 2022 and should instead retire with his co-principal President Uhuru.

Murathe said the Jubilee regime was a shared a presidency between Ruto and Uhuru and therefore DP has no business demanding NMt Kenya to vote for him in 2022. Murathe revealed that DP Ruto took 50% of government appointments that he gave to his Kalenjin community while Uhuru was left with 50% that he shared with rest of communities like nominating CS Matiangi (Kisii), Amina Mohammed (Somali Luyha), Jeniffer Weikungu (Luyha) Eugene Wamalwa (Luyha), Adan Mohammed (Somali), Kaimenyi (Meru), Rachel Omamo(Luo), Cleophas Mailu (Kamba) etc into the Uhuru one cabinet.

Here are the reactions:

David Murathe is a political bully but it's true he's saying what is vibrating in bars and under the beds across KikuyuLand, in State House and by the President's henchmen. Deni Ni yeye, kuku na PHD yake — Mukami (@Mukami_Mungai) December 27, 2018

Murathe has no authority to speak on anyone’s behalf. Who is he to ask DP Dr. WSR to retire from politics in 2022 we’ve not forgotten he sold his parliamentary seat to SK Macharia. He’s politically broke. pic.twitter.com/ICge7YFMcK — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) December 26, 2018

I did not defend. I simply stated that the guy has no authority to tel wsr to go home come 22 — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) December 27, 2018

Stop bashing David Murathe for being courageous and telling it as it is. Ruto doesn't have any MOU with Mt. Kenya region. If he has any, that abides to Uhuru, his family, his corrupt friends and a few idiots.

If Ruto wants my vote he can collect it from Kiambaa church. — INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE (@allen_arnold) December 27, 2018

David Murathe is just confirming what’s in every mind of every voter from the Central Kenya. DP Ruto is not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2022 succession deal. The March 2018 handshake with Raila Odinga is deeper than you can imagine. The Sugoi man has been thrown under the bus! — WeroSuter (@werosuter) December 27, 2018

But with all honest? Is there a sane Kenyan who's ready to vote for DP Ruto & on which merits! Whatever David Murathe said isn't surprising, he's just saying that those from there aren't ready to vote in PR gimmicks & day light mischiefs. Stadias first before I vote him in. — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) December 27, 2018

Whether David Murathe said or not,. DP Ruto will not be President, 2022.

Take that to the bank. — Wayne Brian (@waynebrian7) December 27, 2018

David Murathe just rubbed my POLITICAL clit. I love his message to DP Ruto. It will be business unusual in 2022. — Kenya Revolt HSC (@TheParrotKE) December 27, 2018

Let's not sugar Coat this. David Murathe Just echoed the Sentiments of what a huge Portion of Mt Kenya thinks despite his history. We've already heard the Party leader saying he will be home in 2022 & let them struggle for the seat. It's not a secret that they won't support Ruto. — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) December 27, 2018

I keep saying this , the deep state can’t have Ruto as president. You can preach as loud as you want. Ruto is not part of that deep state. Those who understand politics of successions and interests will tell you that. You can yap as you want. David murathe , Munya & Kabogo said — Rein (@Asamoh_) December 27, 2018

At some point this year I told someone that Central Kenya was never ready to support deputy President Dr. William Ruto. David Murathe has clearly confirmed that. 😅 — Iam Clint🔥 (@KibetClinton_) December 27, 2018

List of Kikuyus who want DP William Ruto impeached or retire come 2022

-J. Kinyua -Muhoho -David Murathe -Karanja Kibicho -Kinuthia Mbugua -Nancy Gitau

Get your popcorns ready WaKenya-we’ve been anticipating this war tangu 2013- Time for Jubilee to put up or shut up. — LUO LEGEND🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@owilijunior) December 27, 2018

Koigi Wamwere referring to one DP William Ruto once said that a Man who wants to Wield state power for 20 CONSECUTIVE YEARS should be avoided like a Plague. Maybe David Murathe is using the same logic to recommend a Complete Send-off of UhuRuto come 2022. — Hezbon Mureithi® (@HezMureithi) December 27, 2018

Things just fall a part President Right hand man and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe just spilt the water. Our son @WilliamsRuto swallow the pain and accept. 3 yrs is enough for you kujipanga my friend Mt Kenya wont support you and that's a fact

#TatuCityHappyHolidays — Eliud KOSKEY '🇰🇪' (@RoyKoskey) December 27, 2018