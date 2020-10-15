Those who blocked my rally last week are useless fools- DP Ruto mocks CS Matiangi in Nyamira

“Those who are trying to stop my tour to Kisii are ‘fools’. Such people are tribalists. Every Kenyan is allowed to visit any place as long as he is within the country.” – DP Ruto tells supporters in Nyamira’s Sironga grounds.

“Stop politics of balkanising Kenyans…no Kenyan is a visitor or a guest in any part of Kenya.” Ruto added

The DP said the discussion in the country should focus on the common people before shifting to the politics of sharing positions.

Ruto said that Jubilee administration formed the government with the idea of uniting the entire country, including giving Cabinet positions to Kenyans across the country, he singled out Interior CS Fred Matiangi as the beneficiary of the UhuRuto regime.

The DP was accompanied by Kisii County DG Joash Maangi, Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, Vincent Kemosi of West Mugirango, Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango).