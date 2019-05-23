This is why i defend corrupt leaders, DP Ruto talks on standing with Gov.Waititu

Deputy President William Ruto has been severally on the limelight for defending politicians in scandals and those facing charges and creating speculations that he is as well involved.

The Vice President today during an interview on Kameme FM, was asked why he defends politicians mentioned in various scandals instead of keeping quiet and let investigations happen.

Ruto responded by explaining that he believes people are innocent until proven otherwise because as a politician, malicious people can falsely accuse you of many things in an attempt to bring you down.



The DP gave an example where, in 2008, he was accused of helping fuel the post-election clashes and was charged with the death and rape of thousands of Kenyans.

“I have learned through experience that it is wrong to falsely accuse anyone. President Uhuru Kenyatta and I were charged with murder and rape, things we didn’t do.

“We were taken to the ICC through propaganda and lies. I know that it is possible to be accused of things you didn’t do the same way it happened to us,” he explained.

“In 2013, we were elected even as we fought to clear our names because Kenyans believed in us. If they didn’t, Uhuru and I wouldn’t be where we are,” Ruto added.

The DP gave an example of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who came under fire due to an audit report that claimed his county spent money on State House functions.

“Waititu was asked to respond to queries about State House budget, retired presidents’ pension, and South Sudan. That’s why I stated that he should have been questioned on matters regarding Kiambu County. That, I would not have had a problem with,” commented Ruto.

DP Ruto had been attacked by political leaders over his remarks, some who claimed that he was scuttling the fight against corruption.

“How can a national leader (William Ruto) publicly defend a suspect instead of calling for an investigation to be conducted?” Kiambu County Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba commented after Ruto defended Waititu.

The country’s second in command also came under fire when he claimed that only Ksh7 billion had been lost in the controversial dam scandal.

“The fight against corruption needs converted efforts hence it is wrong for somebody like the Deputy President to cushion a graft suspect,” National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi stated.