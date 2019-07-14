This is how Ruto will find his way to State House in 2022

By Gordon Opiyo

I’m seeing a repeat of 1992, when I first voted. We had a constellation of big names in the opposition lined up against Moi.

Whereas the opposition was based on ideals and elitist issues like good governance, anti corruption and justice… Moi went straight to the masses. He used resources to meet the people. My village Hawinga, had several YK92 big names. At least each village had a Bicycle from YK 92. At least each Church had some link to YK 92.

Far from the Newspapers and Elitist clubs, Moi was popular on the ground. He rarely used the media that was totally against him. Moi used local networks. He knew local pastors by name. Moi called even village elders.

When results were announced, Moi won the rural votes.

I repeat here for the 10000000th time, and I speak as one that goes round the country…… William Ruto has the people behind him.

I may not like him, I sincerely fear him. But that does not cloud my judgement.

Ruto has connected with the ground. He has caught the local networks. Only a myopic Person will write him off.

Ask any villager in Busia, Bungoma or Kitale, ask any Boda Boda guy…..they will tell you “Ni Ruto”

As we laugh, Ruto has cleverly dissociated himself from the mess of Jubilee. The mess he created together with Uhuru.

This is a genius move. He can now cry victim…. And the halfwitted Kenyan voters will believe him. He has effectively left Uhuru and Raila carrying the mess of Jubilee, and struggling with the big Joke Agenda.

You have to be very very myopic to dismiss Ruto.