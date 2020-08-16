They wanted me dead to have a walkover in 2022 but God healed me- Raila

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has claimed that some of his well known opponents wished he died while in Dubai where he had gone for a minor surgery last month.

Speaking in Siaya on Saturday, Raila said that some people had claimed that he was on dead bed with lost speech and being fed via a tube.

“Some of them said I had lost my speech and that I was on my deathbed. They even said that I was being fed using a tube,” Raila said.

“They were praying that I should die.”

Raila who is also the African Union High Rep for Infrastructure said it was foolhardy to wish him dead because of 2022 politics.

“Shame on you. I am fit as a fiddle and ready to work for the people at all times,” Raila said.

Raila was speaking in Bondo during the funeral service of Elizabeth Olango where he assured residents of reaching Canaan with less struggle come 2022.

During his address to the media in Nairobi on Thursday, Raila said he was well recovered.

He even jogged and marched up and down to showcase that he was indeed doing okay.

On July 1, Raila expressed gratitude to Kenyans for standing with him as he received treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

In a one-minute video shared by his daughter Winnie Odinga, Raila, clad in a mustard polo t-shirt and blue shorts, said that the messages of goodwill from Kenyans made him recover quickly.

“I want to thank all my friends, supporters and all our youth who have sent me so many messages of goodwill. It has just been amazing and wonderful. It makes me recover so fast,” Raila said.

Raila had jetted into Kisumu on Friday evening for the first time in six months.

This follows his busy schedule involving the BBI sensitization tours around the country that was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This safari also comes just weeks since his arrival from the United Arab Emirates where he had gone to seek medical attention to address a back problem.

The Prime Minister said he is feeling much better and ready to hit the road on his various national engagements including the BBI which he said has been on half time.

He was received in Kisumu by Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o and a host of top County officials.