Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports


They shamelessly rigged to impeach Governor Sonko. Uhuru is a very LETHAL DICTATOR

1 Comment

By G O via FB
Signs of things to come?
The shameless rigging of numbers at the Nairobi County Assembly should worry anyone.
We are facing a complete ruthless dictatorship, worse than Museveni and Magufuli. The only difference is that our type of dictatorship speaks good English and knows how to pretend.
Nairobi has 122 elected MCAs eligible to vote.
For one to be voted out, 82 MCAs need to be present and vote.
Mike Sonko managed to convince 57 MCAs to go hide at the Coast. Meaning that only 65 MCAs were in Nairobi…..
But somehow, through electronic voting, 88 MCAs voted!!!!!!!!!
Clearly, someone is playing with the numbers.
Clearly, someone is rigging in such a way that doesn’t need intelligence.
If this can openly happen, even as Sonko is with the 57 MCAs, what would stop the guys doing this to rig BBI in broad daylight?
Kenyans are facing something bigger and worse than what is going on in Uganda and Tanzania…
And this is not funny at all


Francis Mureithi: Sonko is also with impunity corrupting MCAs, mobilizing them to defeat justice, sonko has refused to follow the lawful procedures, akule ujeuri wake

Comments

  1. The 57 MCAs that went with Sonko to Kwakiutl duped him and voted online. Not all the 57 belonged to Sonko. Most of them were planted there by the MCAs who wanted to impeach Sonko

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Privacy and cookies