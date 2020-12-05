They shamelessly rigged to impeach Governor Sonko. Uhuru is a very LETHAL DICTATOR

By G O via FB

Signs of things to come?

The shameless rigging of numbers at the Nairobi County Assembly should worry anyone.

We are facing a complete ruthless dictatorship, worse than Museveni and Magufuli. The only difference is that our type of dictatorship speaks good English and knows how to pretend.

Nairobi has 122 elected MCAs eligible to vote.

For one to be voted out, 82 MCAs need to be present and vote.

Mike Sonko managed to convince 57 MCAs to go hide at the Coast. Meaning that only 65 MCAs were in Nairobi…..

But somehow, through electronic voting, 88 MCAs voted!!!!!!!!!

Clearly, someone is playing with the numbers.

Clearly, someone is rigging in such a way that doesn’t need intelligence.

If this can openly happen, even as Sonko is with the 57 MCAs, what would stop the guys doing this to rig BBI in broad daylight?

Kenyans are facing something bigger and worse than what is going on in Uganda and Tanzania…

And this is not funny at all

Gov.Sonko impeachment mirrors Waititu’s. It is state sponsored. 2/3 threshold not achieved. Fraudulent figures announced. Impeachment is procured by force. Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but don’t rely on Senate Orengo&Mutula with a call from above can do anything — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 3, 2020

President Uhuru warned him Kuwa "ukipinga NMS tutapita juu yako" that's exactly what is happening. Let him sign the budget so that NMS can get money and everything will be fine, otherwise nothing will save him, PONTIUS PILATE has called for his HEAD. — Joseph Ombewa (@joseph_ombewa) December 3, 2020



Francis Mureithi: Sonko is also with impunity corrupting MCAs, mobilizing them to defeat justice, sonko has refused to follow the lawful procedures, akule ujeuri wake