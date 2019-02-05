There is nothing permanent in politics, we will send Ruto home : Murathe

Former Jubilee vice chair David Murathe has reiterated that there was no memorandum in the election pact.

Murathe said President Uhuru cannot be denied running for another term as the deputy president.

Murathe who said that there is nothing permanent in politics and that no one owes debt to someone.

The former jubileee vice chair said that winner take all mentality is what is dividing Kenya as a country every electioneering period.

He said that Ruto is not interested in a better Kenya as was the jubilee bparty when they took power in 2013.

He further said that Ruto even questioned himself on corruption showing a direction of the corrupt cartels.

Murathe said he has a wing that is coming for Ruto very soon and will be unleashed soon.

He said that the party was no longer tenable.

He said that Ruto is corrupt.