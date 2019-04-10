The Truth: DP Ruto, Murkomen begged Raila to help impeach ‘drunk reckless’ Uhuru, Baba refused

Truth be told ….contrary to lies that Raila Amollo Odinga approached William Samoei Ruto after elections, it is Ruto and Murkomen who visited Raila and mooted an idea of reuniting as ODM and impeaching Uhuru and do other things .

Raila being the hare he is politically, he rushed with that information to Uhuru and hence the beginning of the phrase “my brother Raila Odinga”.

After that Uhuru was very bitter and started calling Ruto “Huyu” and “Huyu Kijana antangatanga huku na huku”. Na memgine mengi

From then things have not been rossy. Ruto still regrets the move and has tried everything to convince Uhuru that it is Raila who approached him …..It is called chewing more than you can bite in politics ..

Gnamokode

Soyinka Lempaa