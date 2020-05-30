The System suspects Ruto used Hon Rigathi Gachagua companies to loot state agencies

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is in trouble as the system is just about to close on him, it is alleged that through his link with Deputy President Ruto, the MP may have looted State agencies including Nyeri County Government.

A Nairobi Court ordered Hon Gachagua’s three bank accounts to be frozen as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe ordered the accounts at Rafiki Microfinance Bank be frozen for a period of seven days following a request filed by the Assets and Recovery Authority (ARA).

The three accounts are registered under two companies, Wamunyoro Investment and Technical Supplies and Services Limited, both owned by Gachagua.

During the period, the MP won’t be able to access the bank accounts under his name.

Hon Gachagua is being investigated over claims of using his companies and close associates to collude with officials from Nyeri county and the state department of Irrigation to receive money suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the accounts are/were used as conduits of money laundering contrary to sections three, four, and seven and section 16 of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, ” said lawyer Stephen Githinji.

The court also froze three other accounts owned by Crystal Kenya Limited, Jenne Enterprises and Encartar Diagnostics Limited.

The court ordered the bank to make available information required by investigating officers in the case.

“An order compelling the manager, Rafiki Microfinance Bank Ltd, office head branch to nominate authorized persons to make and give Sergeant Fredrick Musyoki, a police officer and investigator attached to the Assets Recovery Agency, a certificate of production of electronic evidence or by electronic device that shall be given in compliance with the court order,” the court ordered.

In the probe, ARA is seeking to have access to books of accounts from the said accounts to inspect and obtain information and be supplied with certified copies of the account opening documents, statements of accounts from January 2014 to date.

The agency will also investigate cash deposits and withdrawals, including cash transfers, within the same period.

Reacting to the order by the court, Hon Gachagua said he is being targeted for supporting DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

“Threats of being charged can not change my conviction… I was taken to court and never betrayed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Being taken to court will not make me betray William Ruto, ” he said in a statement.

Hon Gachagua is a dynasty, a multi- millionaire who served as District Officer in Molo, Nakuru in 1992 during the fierce tribal clashes that saw Kikuyus and Kisiis suffer at the hands of local militia hgroups as the then President Moi sought to win the first Multi-Party general election.