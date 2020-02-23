The Next tragedy to hit Kenya after ‘Ruto’ is Coronavirus !

WHY THE NEXT TRAGEDY TO HIT KENYA IS THE CORONAVIRUS.

By Nyakundi O’

International media has announced that South Korea, Iran, Canada, France, Italy, USA, Germany and India, among others, have raised the level of alertness for the CORONAVIRUS to RED. This is after patients have died and others have been found to be infected in those countries. Uganda and Tanzania have also publicly announced their preparedness to tackle the disease and the quarantine procedure , places and avenues: Our Kenya is a disaster in waiting owing to the following:

A) our airports and exit points are porous and open to ALL. There is no screening for entrants from affected and infected countries. There is Nothing being done whatsoever!

B) the Ministry of Health has not announced nor made public any quarantine procedure nor any health plan for prevention of infections incase of any known outbreak in the country,

C) the disease is prevalent in high population gatherings which are occuring in all parts of our country without restrictions

D) the KENYAN PRESS in preoccupied with RAILA Odinga, BBI, William Ruto and other irrelevant matters instead of putting pressure on the government to protect Kenyans from such imminent catastrophic disasters.

Kenyans must be EXTREMELY AFRAID and must pray very persistently for divine intervention. If a positive case occurs on our soil. Considering our dead health sector, we are starring at imminent death. Our GOVERNMENT MUST WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE.