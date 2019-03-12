The fight against corruption is targeting DP Ruto -Uasin Gishu speaker

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat has joined politicians from Rift Valley region with claims that president Kenyatta’s fight against corruption is targeting deputy president William Ruto.

Speaking at St. Michael Catholic Church in Moi University where he attended a Sunday service, Kiplagat said he was not afraid to speak out what was in his mind and dared the public to report him to wherever they wanted to.

The Speaker, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto further argued that all the leaders and residents of Uasin Gishu fully support president Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee party.

However, he observed that after the handshake between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga, a lot has changed in Jubilee and therefore, the country needed prayers for peace to continue existence.

He said that North Rift residents should not be taken to be against corruption purge, but the way the investigative agencies are conducting investigations.

“We fully support the fight against corruption. Let the fight be done in a fair and transparent manner. It should not be seen to be targeting an individual or a certain community,” said Kiplagat.