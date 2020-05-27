The faking of a hustler: DP Ruto exposed badly, will never recover from this

THE FAKING OF A HUSTLER

By Wahome Thuku via FB

A couple of months back, Deputy President William Ruto made an impromptu stopover in Kikuyu where he checked into this joint for tea and mandazi. With him were Nakuru Senetor, Dynasty Kihika Kimani (Ms), and Kikuyu MP, Dynasty Kimani Ichungwa.

As usual Ruto online battalion went to town big-time, describing him as a down to the ground man who dines with the lowest in the society.

The photos and video backed up the narrative that sold out.

There were however, several facts which the Ruto troopers omitted and deliberately so.

The “tea kiosk” is owned by a guy called Symo wa Mary (Mukurino) the gentleman in a white turban next to the DP.

Symo is the NCDF Secrtary, Kikuyu Constituency and Ichungwa’s righthand man. He is based at the MP’s office where he has worked for the past seven years.

Picking his hotel to host the DP was not just a sudden works of mind, not a coincidence but well planned.

So well planned that the tea and mandaI served to the DP and his entourage was prepared in Symo’s home and taken to the Kiosk.

Everytrhing was set up for the moment of the rolling and clicking cameras and boom!! we all swallowed the PR.

EXIT Symo enter his brother Samuel Njuguna and it gets more interesting.

Njuguna is this guy in a green dust coat conducting the DP through “his” cabbage farm in Kikuyu last week. He and Symo are brothers.

Njuguna is a painter at Gitaru where he resides. But on this day he was conviniently condicting the DP on a visit to a small water dam constructed in their family farm at Nachu where the DP also bought some cabbages as we were told.

The dam is constructed in their farm by the government, just like 100,000 other such dams across the country to harvest rain water and supply it to other farmers.

Ofcourse, just like picking the hotel to host the DP, the choice of the farm to construct the dam and take the benefits thereof was not a coincidence, it was as deliberate as deliberate sounds.

Next visit the DP makes in Kikuyu, he will be launching a small milk cooling plant and will probably to photographed milking a heifer to show “govt” commitment in boosting dairy industry.

You can guess the two brothers who will be the owners of the milk cooler and the heifer, and ofcourse the small godfather behind them. Hustler ni wewe.