The Embakasi South battle is between Handshake vs Tanga Tanga team: Sifuna

The Embakasi south by-election seems to be a battle field between ODM and Tanga Tanga wing of jubilee party , this comes after a group of jubilee mps threw their weight behind wiper candidate Julius Mawathe.

The by-elections are surely going to be the main taking point in different political circles for times to come ahead. The race for the vacant seat is heating up with Political Parties out to outdo each other in this looming gruesome battle for Supremacy.

Opposition Party ODM, the Party whose candidate, Irshad Sumra successfully challenged the results of the Embakasi South Parliamentary elections in a Court feels that they deserve the seat more than any political party out there.

Trouble started brweing when ODM demanded that it’s coalition partner Wiper withdrew it’s candidate from the race. Wipers Julius Mawathe was the sitting MP before the Court annulled his election.

Wiper stood it’s ground and has since handed Mawathe a Nomination certificate to all but prove that everything is set for the battle.

The other hurdle that has come in ODM’s way is the fact that a section of Jubilee MPs led by Moses Kuria have vowed to support Wiper candidate Mr Mawathe. This Mr Kuria said was in the spirit of the handshake.

This has however not gone down well with ODM which has told Jubilee leaders to stay away from the April 5 Embakasi South by-election.

They have declared the by-election a contest between pro and anti-handshake forces.

Yesterday, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Jubilee should not meddle in Nasa affairs, but should instead allow the people of Embakasi South to choose their leaders. ODM is fronting former MP Irshad Sumra to fly its flag in the contest.

Sifuna also dismissed calls by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka that ODM should withdraw its candidate and rally behind Mawathe, who was the only Wiper MP in Nairobi. “If there is anyone who thought we were going to withdraw our candidates or give way, then they can clearly see that we are going nowhere,” he said.