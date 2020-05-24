The difference: Murkomen vs James Orengo family photos

One was born in Siaya and grew up in Thika then Nairobi, studied at Alliance Boys (national elite school), was a student leader/President of THE University Students Association. The other was born in Marakwet then moved to Eldoret and Nairobi, he went to Iten boys secondary (extra county school), he was chairman of Christian Union in campus, a bookworm who avoided trouble in order to get better grades. They are both senators! They say CLASS is permanent….









